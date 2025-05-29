Butler man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide

A man and woman were found dead in what police believe to be a murder-suicide in Butler County.

The Butler City Police Department said it was called to a welfare check shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday on Cottage Hill Avenue.

After forcing their way in, police said they found a 66-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man dead. The preliminary investigation suggests one of them killed the other before killing themselves, police said.

Police didn't release the victim's identities, saying the next of kin haven't been found yet.

No other details were released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.