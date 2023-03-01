19-year-old charged in Butler knife attack

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after police said he attacked another person with a knife in the city of Butler.

When police were called to West New Castle Street for a disturbance around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, officers said they spoke with a victim who told them Aaron Demko hit him in the back of the head with a small knife.

Police said that knife broke and Demko grabbed a larger knife then attacked the victim, who managed to fight him off and get away.

Officers said they arrested Demko after they found him walking in the middle of Bell Drive next to the Arby's in Pullman Plaza.

He was charged with aggravated assault and is in the Butler County Jail awaiting arraignment.