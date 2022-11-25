Butler County Tourism Board kicks off 30 Days of Giveaways

BUTLER (KDKA) - Beginning today, it's the first of Butler County Tourism's 30 Days of Giveaways!

More than $4,000 worth of prizes will be given out through Christmas Eve.

Those prizes include gift certificates to local shops and restaurants, golf passes, spa services, gift baskets, and art classes.

People can enter once per prize package throughout the course of the campaign and those packages will be highlighted on Fridays with the winner being announced the following Monday.

Additional themed giveaways will also happen throughout the week.

You can see the prizes and enter at this link!