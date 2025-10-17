Butler County sniper honored for actions at Trump rally

The Butler County sniper whose shot disabled the gunman at the Trump rally was honored on Friday.

The Amen Corner Senator John Heinz Law Enforcement Awards honored 18 officers, including Aaron Zaliponi, whose shot is believed to have saved countless lives.

Ten shots were fired in total at the rally in Butler. The 10th shot, the kill shot, was fired by a federal Secret Service agent. What's known as the ninth shot was fired by Butler County SWAT Team leader Aaron Zaliponi. He's a former Army combat veteran turned sniper.

"He calmly shouldered his rifle, and in less than 6 seconds after the first shot was fired, from 115 yards away, Sergeant Zaliponi acquired his target and fired a single accurate round, stopping the threat," said Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday.

One of his presenters was his mother-in-law, Butler County Commissioner Kim Geyer.

"I think that Aaron saved a lot of lives that day, because it could have been a very catastrophic situation," Geyer said.

"Afterwards, I did not know Aaron's involvement to the degree that it was, but, you know, what he did that day and how he reacted saved the rally attendees from being put in a more catastrophic way," Geyer added.

Zaliponi was the only award recipient to get a standing ovation twice. It's believed that his ninth shot, though unknown as to whether it hit Crooks' body or his gun, saved an unknown number of lives as his disabling shot gave the Secret Service sniper a steady, clear target for the 10th fatal shot.