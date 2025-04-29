Watch CBS News
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Butler County restaurant

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at a restaurant in Butler County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the winning ticket was a $20 scratch-off from the All Cash game and was sold at the Belmont II restaurant located along North Main St. Extension in Center Township.

The lottery says the restaurant will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Prizes from scratch-off tickets expire one year from the end-sale date of the game.

The lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their winning ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-592-7481. 

