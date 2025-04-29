Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Butler County restaurant

A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at a restaurant in Butler County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the winning ticket was a $20 scratch-off from the All Cash game and was sold at the Belmont II restaurant located along North Main St. Extension in Center Township.

The lottery says the restaurant will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Prizes from scratch-off tickets expire one year from the end-sale date of the game.

The lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their winning ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-592-7481.