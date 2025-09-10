Victims give emotional testimony as Butler County man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys appears in court

A Butler County EMT involved with a youth football program accused of sexually assaulting three boys was in court on Wednesday.

A judge held all charges against Nathan Mitchell over for trial and ordered him to have no contact with any minors, including his children.

The courtroom on Wednesday was filled with tears and anger as three boys, all under the age of 11, testified about the things Mitchell allegedly did to them. Their parents broke down as the children told the court that Mitchell allegedly used melatonin and grooming tactics to assault the boys at sleepovers.

Investigators said Mitchell preyed on children who were closest to him, as all three victims were best friends with his two sons.

Prosecutors contend Mitchell used his own children as a lure, inviting boys to sleepovers where they and their parents thought they were safe. According to testimony, Mitchell allegedly gave the boys melatonin, waiting until they drifted off on the makeshift floor beds before allegedly assaulting them.

Two of the three boys said they would wake up after a sleepover feeling wet in the crotch and buttocks area, though the blankets were dry.

The judge repeatedly paused testimony to let the children compose themselves.

The boys also described what investigators call a disturbing pattern of control, with Mitchell sending "I love you" texts, demanding one boy keep his phone's location on at all times, and secretly taking photos and videos while they were sleeping.

The hearing also pulled back the curtain on Mitchell's past. Before moving to Pennsylvania, court records show he was known by his former name of Joshua Werkman. In 2008, he was convicted of child molestation in California.

Later, those charges were dismissed, and he then secured a certificate of rehabilitation and legally changed his name to Nathan Mitchell.

He posted bail and is on house arrest with an ankle monitor. A trial date has not been set.