Butler County Lions Club members pack more than 10,000 meals to fight hunger

Compassion turned into action Saturday morning in Butler County, as Lions Club members hosted a hands-on, district-wide food packaging event to help combat hunger. This is their fourth year for the packaging event, and it has grown tremendously to over 10,000 meals.

Volunteers packed meals box by box, following a simple system where one bell ring meant one completed box.

"People caring for people. That's never wrong," said Jeffery Loudermilk, coordinator for the Hunger Project District 14-N.

Each box was filled with meals destined for families in need across the region.

"This is something very special to me, and it's been that way since 2006 when I became a Lion," said Loudermilk.

By the end of the event, 10,200 meals were packed, boxed and ready for distribution.

While the event was hosted at the Lions Club of Butler County, the effort stretched far beyond one location. Lions Clubs and community members from across the region pitched in.

"Every club that participates gets a share of those meals that are packaged to take back to their communities and get distributed through food kitchens and food banks," said Loudermilk.

Those meals will reach families in Armstrong, Butler, Lawrence, Beaver and Clarion counties. Organizers say the meals are simple to prepare and designed to make a real impact. The meals consisted of macaroni, rice and beans in shelf-stable packaging.

"They're very easy to fix. All you need is a pot of boiling water. Each packet you see them packing has four meals in it, so it will feed four people," said Loudermilk.

The response from those who receive the meals has been overwhelmingly positive throughout the four years they have been distributing them.

"Just from the people who take and actually use the food, they tell us it's not only very good food, it's nutritious food and they're always asking us when we're going to do it again," said Loudermilk.

Loudermilk says this is just one of the many ways Lions Clubs work to support their communities and encourages anyone interested in joining to reach out.