Butler County leaders ready for Trump to return to site of assassination attempt for rally

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Leaders in Butler County said local law enforcement is ready for former President Donald Trump to return for a rally next month.

CBS News reported that Trump will return to the site of the first assassination attempt against him in the first week of October, according to two sources familiar with the Trump campaign's planning. The rally is scheduled for Oct. 5 at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds, CBS News reported.

During Trump's rally in Butler Township on July 13, gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on top of the roof of the AGR building and fired eight shots, hitting Trump, killing Corey Comperatore and critically injuring two others.

Butler leaders said a contract has not been signed for the farm show, but Butler Township Manager Tom Knights said officers are ready and waiting.

"Thus far, we have not been contacted by any agency or campaign about a return rally," Knights said on Tuesday.

The United States Secret Service said there will be significant changes for Trump's second visit. Since the attempted assassination in Butler Township, the former president has spoken at his outdoor rallies from behind bulletproof glass.

Debbie Desmond and her daughter were at the rally on July 13. She said she is determined to see Trump again.

"I do not have any concerns," Desmond said. "I do want to go see him."

Sources told KDKA-TV that Pennsylvania State Police is preparing for the rally and asking troopers if they can work. It is not clear how involved local police and SWAT teams will be in next month's rally.

"They need to be tighter," Kathy Yingling, of Renfrew, told KDKA-TV on Tuesday. "There needs to be more security. It needs to be a more secure area."

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said he has not heard anything about the rally, but he added that he is concerned about copycats.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Secret Service on Tuesday but did not hear back.