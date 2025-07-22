Butler County leaders asking for input to help reduce traffic-related crashes and improve road safety

Butler Co. leaders asking for input on safety survey to help reduce crashes and improve safety

Butler County leaders are asking for help from the public as they look to pinpoint problematic areas for drivers when it comes to crashes and road safety.

Cranberry Township, Jackson Township, Zelienople Borough, and Harmony Borough have teamed up to create the Southwest Butler County Multi-Municipal Safety Action Plan, which aims to reduce traffic-related crashes and create safer roadways.

The plan, which is funded by the United States Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All program includes identifying high-risk areas and crash patterns where changes to the existing infrastructure could be made to make things safer for both drivers and pedestrians.

The main goal of the plan is to lower the amount or stop serious crashes in southwestern Butler County.

Members of the public can now share their thoughts with a safety survey as the townships and boroughs are looking for feedback that they say is critical to find places where things can be improved.

In the survey, which will be open until August 15, you can use an interactive map, pin concerns on that map, and submit comments or questions.