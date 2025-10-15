2 sent to hospital after Butler County fire

Two women were sent to a hospital after a fire in Butler County destroyed one home and damaged others.

According to Butler County 911, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday on York Road in a mobile home park. Neighbors say it didn't take long for the blaze to turn into an inferno.

"I opened up that door, and that whole place was engulfed in flames. It was unbelievable," neighbor Bruce Omara said.

"It was just all smoke," neighbor Rusty Douglass said.

Firefighters had to tank water in from Route 19 to put the fire out. The mother and daughter were able to get out, but neighbors say their two dogs did not make it. In the aftermath, neighbors say it could have been much worse than it already was.

According to neighbors, firefighters from multiple departments were on the scene in minutes. While some other homes had melted siding, crews prevented the fire from spreading.

"If it got that one going, and on and on, it could have been horrific," Douglass said.

The Cranberry Township fire chief says both women were released from the hospital. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental after something caught the couch on fire.

"I've never seen a fire like that," Omara said.

Neighbors are working on trying to collect donations to help the family recover.