Butler County 911 dispatchers adopt AI platform to speed-up emergency response

Butler County 911 officials say new technology is helping first responders get to emergencies faster.

Medical dramas are all over TV these days, including the Pittsburgh-based hospital drama, "The Pitt." While that Pitt isn't real, the one inside the Butler 911 communications center is.

"It's an interesting job; no day is the same," said 911 dispatcher Nathan Blackwood.

Blackwood is one of many dispatchers inside the communication center who handle every type of emergency call.

Now, artificial intelligence is giving dispatchers new tools to do their jobs more efficiently.

"This is RapidSOS UNITE. It's a public safety AI platform that uses real-time intelligence in 911 workloads," said Matthew McDonald with RapidSOS.

RapidSOS enables dispatchers to see who is calling before they pick up.

Once the dispatchers pick up the call, they can find the person's exact location. The system uses translation and transcription coding to assist dispatchers if the person on the other end of the call has trouble or can't speak English.

Individuals can send pictures of what's going on to give dispatchers a better idea of what fire, police, and paramedics will be facing.

"Two weeks ago, our fire department was dispatched to a house fire. Dispatchers got a video from the scene, and they actually let us know the house was heavily involved in a fire," Blackwood said.

"The things most folks don't realize is our folks are the first first responders," said Robert McLafferty, Butler County 911 coordinator. "It's really like having bodyguards behind our folks."