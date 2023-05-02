Watch CBS News
Butler Area school director resigns after sexual violence protection order filed against him

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A member of the Butler Area school board has resigned less than two days after a sexual violence protection order was filed against him. 

The Butler Eagle reports that Bill Halle turned in his resignation on Sunday, citing personal reasons. 

A judge issued the protection order on Friday after a 17-year-old's father claimed that Halle had a sexual relationship with the teenager.

Halle founded the Grace Youth and Family Foundation in 1994.

According to its Facebook page, the foundation won't be operating its Children's Summer Program this year and says it's working through a period of transition. 

