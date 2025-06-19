The Market Square revitalization project is underway, but some businesses are unhappy

If you've been around Market Square over the past couple of months, you certainly have noticed the noise. The revitalization project is in full swing, but it's not making all the shops happy.

Are those construction sounds that people hear good? It depends on who you ask.

"Eh – it's so-so," Talib Hussein, owner of Cherries Diner, said.

"This construction is killing us down here," Joseph Parsons, General Manager at Whiskey B's, said.

Parsons thinks it's a net negative.

"We're gonna be down $100,000 in sales in two months," he said. "We're on track to lose $400,000, $500,000 dollars – just this year."

The lack of people filling the stools means payroll cuts, too.

"I actually had to let go of my number one cook two days ago," Parsons said.

Whiskey B's side of the square hasn't even had traffic cut off yet.

Over at Cherries Diner, it hasn't been uniform.

"Come up-down, up-down," Hussein said.

Around the corner at Nicholas Coffee and Tea? It hasn't been all that bad.

"They've been a little bit down – but nothing really to be upset about or be concerned about right now," Kathy Marsico, Operations Director at Nicholas Coffee and Tea Company, said.

Marsico says their business model helps.

"Our sole income is not dependent on walk-in traffic," she said.

She says there aren't any battles brewing with the construction guys either -- that they've been cooperative.

"They've made some changes for us when we asked for it," Marsico said. "As long as it doesn't impede their operations, they've been great with us."

Marsico also has good words for the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

"They've been very open with email communication as well as coming in and just checking in to see how we're doing," she said.

Over at Whiskey B's, Parsons says he's not getting that communication.

"Not one time has anybody come in here and asked me anything about anything," he said. "Period – that's what it is."

All this work is to welcome people for next year's NFL Draft.

"If we can get to April – we'll be fine… but the concern is getting to April," Parsons said.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership did respond to KDKA-TV's request for comment.