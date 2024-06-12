Oakmont businesses already preparing for 2025's U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — In about one year from now, the U.S. Open will come to Allegheny County.

Oakmont Country Club will host the event, and preparations are already underway.

The world's best golfers will compete at the event. Now, add in all of the golf fans who wait for the event every year. Those who work in the area believe the event will be good for businesses.

"They're going to make a lot of money during that week because there's going be an influx of people coming in and out of here," Tom Dinnin, the Oakmont Chamber president, said.

The business section of Oakmont is popular all year long. But now add tens of thousands of people in that one week. That's what's expected for Oakmont for the U.S. Open. And of course, who can think of Oakmont without thinking of the Oakmont Bakery?

"It brings a lot of people into the town that normally wouldn't already come here," Tony Serrao of the Oakmont Bakery said. "We make international news. We've had a lot of famous golfers come for the bakery. They come for breakfast in the morning, breakfast sandwiches, donuts, pastries."

Next year will be the 10th time Oakmont Country Club hosts the U.S. Open. It has hosted the U.S. Open more than any other golf course.



The U.S. Open in 2025 is set for June 12-15.