Oakmont Country Club opens gift shop with 2025 U.S. Open merchandise

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- The U.S. Open coming back to the Pittsburgh area may still be over a year away, but that doesn't mean you can't get merchandise for the tournament now.

The USGA announced that Oakmont Country Club has opened a gift shop that's offering U.S. Open merchandise ahead of hosting what's known for being golf's toughest test.

The gift shop is located at the former Oakmont East golf shop down the road from Oakmont Country Club along Coxcomb Hill Road.

The shop will be open from Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The U.S. Open and Oakmont

Oakmont Country Club has hosted the U.S. Open a record nine times and next year will be the tenth.

The U.S. Open was last held at Oakmont nearly a decade ago when Dustin Johnson won the tournament, his first major championship of his career.

Dustin Johnson speaks at a press conference after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

In addition to nine U.S. Open tournaments, Oakmont has hosted numerous other golf championships including the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Women's Open.

Two years ago, the USGA announced that Oakmont was named a U.S. Open anchor site meaning that it would host a championship event every five to six years.

Oakmont Country Club had previously been designated as the site for next year's U.S. Open, but the tournament will also be returning to the historic venue in 2034, 2042, and 2049.

It hasn't yet been announced when tickets for next year's U.S. Open will go on sale.