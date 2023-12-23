Donation from rock band Phish helps Burgettstown chorus buy new robes

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Burgettstown Area School District's chorus debuted new choir robes at their winter concert thanks to a donation from the rock band Phish.

The school district said Phish made a donation to the music department after their tour date at The Pavilion at Star Lake this past summer. The donation allowed the district to buy new choir robes for the high school chorus.

Chorus members wore the robes for the first time this week at their winter concert.

"The Chorus looked spectacular when they debuted the robes at Tuesday evening's Winter Concert," the district said in a Facebook post.

Phish was in Pittsburgh for back-to-back shows at the Pavilion at Star Lake in July. The band's summer tour took them to six states, with multiple nights at each venue. They were in Pennsylvania twice, with two other shows at TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia.