2 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo Township

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo Township, Butler County, on Saturday.

Officials said the crash happened at Younkins and South Pike roads around 3 p.m, officials said.

A woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. The man driving that vehicle was critically injured in the crash and was flown to a local hospital, where he died. The identities of the two people killed were not released on Saturday night.

A woman in another vehicle was also injured. Two people in the third vehicle were shaken up but not hurt physically.

No other information was released on Saturday.