Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo Township

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo Township, Butler County, on Saturday.

Officials said the crash happened at Younkins and South Pike roads around 3 p.m, officials said. 

A woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. The man driving that vehicle was critically injured in the crash and was flown to a local hospital, where he died. The identities of the two people killed were not released on Saturday night. 

A woman in another vehicle was also injured. Two people in the third vehicle were shaken up but not hurt physically.

No other information was released on Saturday. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue