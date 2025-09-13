Bubba Chandler tosses 5 perfect innings, as Pirates rally for win against Nationals

Bubba Chandler took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Andrew McCutchen and Nick Yorke had two-run singles in the eighth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Saturday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Jared Triolo capped the scoring with a solo homer in the ninth.

The Pirates loaded the bases on two walks and an infield single in the eighth. After Nick Gonzalez popped out, McCutchen lined a single to right center to make it 2-1. Oneil Cruz walked to reload the bases and Yorke's grounded deflected off the glove of diving second basemen Luis Garcia, Jr. and into right field as two runs scored.

Chandler, who turns 23 on Sunday, was making his second major league start after two relief appearances. He was perfect until Dylan Crews singled leading off the sixth and ended up allowing a run and two hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking none while throwing 81 pitches.

In his first start, Sept. 7 against Milwaukee, Chandler gave up nine runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Carmen Mlodzinki (4-8) pitched two innings for the win.

After Crews singled in the sixth, he moved to second on a fly out and scored when Robert Hassell III singled to left to put the Nationals up 1-0.

Cole Henry (1-2) walked two batters in the eighth while getting one out and took the loss.

Nationals starter Andrew Alvarado allowed three hits and walk while striking out five, pitching around one or more baserunners in four of his six innings.

The Nationals were on the verge of escaping the eighth inning with the lead but McCutchen went the opposite way with a first-pitch change-up from PJ Poulin to put the Pirates ahead.

The Pirates have won 9 of their last 11 games against the NL East.

Pirates RHP Mike Burrows (2-4, 3.99 ERA) starts against Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (3-1, 4.67) on Sunday.