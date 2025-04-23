Bryan Adams bringing new North American tour to PPG Paints Arena

Rock icon Bryan Adams has announced new North American dates for his ongoing "Roll With The Punches" 2025 tour.

Adams' 40-date North American leg includes a stop at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 2, 2025. Special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will open for Adams on all U.S. dates.

"I'm so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the "Roll With The Punches" tour. We'll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album," Adams said in a statement.

Tickets will be available starting with differing Canadian and American presales on Tuesday, April 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale for all dates begins on Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m.

The "Roll With The Punches" tour launched in New Zealand and Australia earlier this year and heads to the United Kingdom and Ireland starting May 12, followed by 35 dates across Europe.

Named after Adams' upcoming 17th studio album, "Roll With The Punches," the tour supports the record's late summer release.

More information about tickets and tour dates can be found here.