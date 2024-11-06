Brussels Sprouts with Apples and Bacon | Cooking with Rania

Cooking with Rania: Brussel Sprouts with Apples & Bacon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is back in the kitchen showing us how to make her recipe for Brussels sprouts with Apples and Bacon.

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

3 Honeycrisp apples – unpeeled – quartered and cored

1 pound Brussels Sprouts - trimmed

1 medium shallot – halved lengthwise

4 ounces thick sliced bacon - chopped

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, oil, mustard, and salt and pepper to taste; set aside.

In a food processor fitted with the slicing disk, slice two of the apples; and transfer to a small bowl. Using the same slicing disk, slice the remaining apple, the Brussels sprouts, and the shallot. Set this aside from the two sliced apples in another bowl.

In a 12-inch skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon, until browned and crisp. Do not discard the bacon fat. Transfer the bacon to a paper-lined plate and set aside.

In the same skillet, add the two sliced apples in the reserved bacon fat and cook over medium heat until softened, for just a few minutes. Do not overcook the apples. Add the sprouts mixture and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sprouts are crisp tender. This will not take long; do not overcook the sprouts. Off the heat, add in the dressing and the bacon, and season with salt and pepper.

Serves: 4 - 6