Brussels Sprouts with Apples and Bacon | Cooking with Rania

Brussels Sprouts with Apples and Bacon

Brussel Sprouts with Apples & Bacon
Brussel Sprouts with Apples & Bacon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is back in the kitchen showing us how to make her recipe for Brussels sprouts with Apples and Bacon. 

  • 4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 3 Honeycrisp apples – unpeeled – quartered and cored
  • 1 pound Brussels Sprouts - trimmed
  • 1 medium shallot – halved lengthwise
  • 4 ounces thick sliced bacon - chopped

Directions:

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, oil, mustard, and salt and pepper to taste; set aside.
  • In a food processor fitted with the slicing disk, slice two of the apples; and transfer to a small bowl. Using the same slicing disk, slice the remaining apple, the Brussels sprouts, and the shallot. Set this aside from the two sliced apples in another bowl.
  • In a 12-inch skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon, until browned and crisp. Do not discard the bacon fat. Transfer the bacon to a paper-lined plate and set aside.
  • In the same skillet, add the two sliced apples in the reserved bacon fat and cook over medium heat until softened, for just a few minutes. Do not overcook the apples. Add the sprouts mixture and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sprouts are crisp tender.  This will not take long; do not overcook the sprouts. Off the heat, add in the dressing and the bacon, and season with salt and pepper.  

Serves: 4 - 6

