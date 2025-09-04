Suspect arrested and charged for allegedly robbing and stabbing a man in the neck in Pittsburgh

A suspect is in custody and facing several charges after a stabbing earlier this week in Pittsburgh.

According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, John Reznickcheck was taken into custody the day after a man had to be taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the neck.

On Tuesday, police were called to Brushton Avenue for reports of a stabbing, and when they arrived on the scene, they found the victim sitting on a sidewalk near the Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center. He was being helped by multiple people and ultimately was treated by EMS and taken to the hospital.

The medical staff determined that the stabbing missed all the vital components and that he would survive.

Once in stable condition, he spoke with the police and told them he and his girlfriend were heading to a friend's house when they were stopped by the suspect just to talk, but after a short period of time, they continued on their way.

However, after arriving at their friend's home, the victim left again on his bicycle to go to the grocery store. During his travel, the suspect allegedly jumped on his back, put a knife to his neck, and demanded he give him everything in his pocket. The victim told police Reznickcheck took "a couple hundred dollars" and sliced his neck. The victim was able to recognize Reznickcheck from their prior meeting.

Later that day, after the victim described Reznickcheck to the police, they spotted him in the area of Frankstown Avenue, but he fled on foot and was able to escape.

One day later, officers saw him again in the area of Frankstown Avenue, and he again attempted to flee. This time, though, officers were able to take him into custody.

It was also learned that Reznickcheck had an arrest warrant out of Tarentum for robbery.

He was taken to Pittsburgh Police Headquarters for questioning, where he confirmed he was the person in still photos obtained by police of the stabbing.

Reznickcheck is now facing charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, evading arrest, and robbery.

He is being housed at the Allegheny County Jail.