Brownsville community hosts spaghetti dinner for mayor's wife battling rare cancer

When times get tough, the power of the community shines the brightest. That's exactly what happened in Brownsville, where hundreds came to support Anjuli Swords, who's battling a rare form of cancer.

Over 140 baskets were donated for a Chinese auction from the Brownsville community and beyond to support Anjuli and her battle.

Swords was diagnosed with stage-IV cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer in the bile ducts of the liver.

"I'm feeling okay today; I have my good days and my bad days, but I'm very blessed to be feeling good today," Swords said.

A spaghetti dinner, a giant auction, and a community coming together. Every single basket, plate, and donation was going towards her battle.

"I'm doing this for a friend [who] would do the same for me," said family friend Alexis Zosky.

For Anjuli's husband, Ross, the support is humbling.

"A blessing to have everyone help us in a time of need, and I can't thank everyone enough for their time and support," Ross Swords said.

Anjuli is currently going through chemotherapy and immunotherapy at WVU Ruby with her husband and three children by her side.

"It has metastasized into my lungs and my lymph nodes," Anjuli said. "I will repeat my PET scan in three months to see if there's been any improvement."

The Sons of Italy graciously took on the load to ensure the fundraiser took place, and support poured in from local fire departments, businesses, and strangers.

"God bless the Swords family. We just hope Anjuli gets through this. Hopefully, this helps Anjuli, and we're gonna beat this and just move on forward."

"As you see, it's overwhelming as they came out with support, and we all wanted to be there for the family. We're going to be here for the family throughout the whole ordeal."

For the time being, Anjuli asks for prayers.