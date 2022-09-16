Brownsville school board meets amid calls for accountable surrounding former treasurer

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly a week after a Brownsville Area School District board treasurer suddenly resigned, more people are calling for accountability.

Sources told KDKA-TV that booster club funds are missing. At a school board meeting on Thursday, people shared stories about the board member who resigned last week.

Matthew Morgan is associated with Brownsville Midget Football.

"This person, I don't know if we can say it, she had personally come to us and tried to get involved with us," Morgan said. "We did not allow it, but they did use their position on the board."

Tabitha Silbaugh, the treasurer of the girls basketball team, said the treasurer asked for booster club information shortly after she was elected last year.

"She asked for every booster bylaws, every booster's financial records," Silbaugh said.

KDKA-TV is not naming the school board member who resigned last Friday because criminal charges have not been filed.

Cheryl Terravechhia, the vice president of the board, said the school board treasurer allegedly told booster clubs that a school board member had to be on their accounts. Once she had access to those accounts, she allegedly used the money for personal use.

Brownsville's solicitor said the board of education doesn't have the jurisdiction to force an audit, to force booster clubs to open up their books, because there has been no misuse of any district-controlled funds.

But Terravecchia said she's not going to stop pursuing answers and accountability.

"At first, I had heard over $100,00 and that is what irritates me because I feel that is stolen from the children," she said.

KDKA-TV reach out to the school board member who resigned but did not hear back.