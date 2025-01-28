Brown Butter Crème Brûlée by Chef Selina Progar | Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pastry Chef Selina Progar, of Eleven, is sharing her recipe for a toasty, warm Crème Brûlée dessert that will warm your soul this winter.

Brown Butter Crème Brûlée

with Toasted Marshmallow Fluff and a Walnut Cookie Butter Gianduja

Ingredients:

Yolks- 150g

Brown sugar - 122 g

Heavy cream 560 g

Salt 5 g

Browned butter 60g

Vanilla bean 1

Directions:

Boil water and reserve on the stove- the water should be 180 F

Turn oven to 300 degree low fan

Set up a oven proof pan with ramekins

Place butter, heavy cream and salt in a pot and heat until it reaches 170 F. Be sure to stir occasionally

Add sugar to cream and butter and stir until dissolved

----

In a bowl or Tupperware container add egg yolks and vanilla.

And using a whisk or immersion blender pour cream mixture until yolks slowly while whisking and blending.

Combine until smooth.

---

Pour into ramekins about half way up.

Fill up the pan around the ramekins with the water from the stove

---

Place in preheated oven and bake until the custard is set. About 40 minutes. It could take longer.

---

Let cool completely, preferably overnight.

Sprinkle with sugar, and torch until caramelized.

---