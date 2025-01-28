Brown Butter Crème Brûlée by Chef Selina Progar | Talk Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pastry Chef Selina Progar, of Eleven, is sharing her recipe for a toasty, warm Crème Brûlée dessert that will warm your soul this winter.
Brown Butter Crème Brûlée
with Toasted Marshmallow Fluff and a Walnut Cookie Butter Gianduja
Ingredients:
- Yolks- 150g
- Brown sugar - 122 g
- Heavy cream 560 g
- Salt 5 g
- Browned butter 60g
- Vanilla bean 1
Directions:
- Boil water and reserve on the stove- the water should be 180 F
- Turn oven to 300 degree low fan
- Set up a oven proof pan with ramekins
- Place butter, heavy cream and salt in a pot and heat until it reaches 170 F. Be sure to stir occasionally
- Add sugar to cream and butter and stir until dissolved
----
- In a bowl or Tupperware container add egg yolks and vanilla.
- And using a whisk or immersion blender pour cream mixture until yolks slowly while whisking and blending.
- Combine until smooth.
---
- Pour into ramekins about half way up.
- Fill up the pan around the ramekins with the water from the stove
---
- Place in preheated oven and bake until the custard is set. About 40 minutes. It could take longer.
---
- Let cool completely, preferably overnight.
- Sprinkle with sugar, and torch until caramelized.
---
- Serve with marshmallow fluff and cookie. Or your favorite fruit.