Brown Butter Crème Brûlée by Chef Selina Progar | Talk Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pastry Chef Selina Progar, of Eleven, is sharing her recipe for a toasty, warm Crème Brûlée dessert that will warm your soul this winter.

Brown Butter Crème Brûlée
with Toasted Marshmallow Fluff and a Walnut Cookie Butter Gianduja

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

  • Yolks- 150g 
  • Brown sugar - 122 g 
  • Heavy cream 560 g
  • Salt 5 g 
  • Browned butter 60g 
  • Vanilla bean 1 

Directions: 

  • Boil water and reserve on the stove- the water should be 180 F
  • Turn oven to 300 degree low fan 
  • Set up a oven proof pan with ramekins 
  • Place butter, heavy cream and salt in a pot and heat until it reaches 170 F. Be sure to stir occasionally 
  • Add sugar to cream and butter and stir until dissolved 

  • In a bowl or Tupperware container add egg yolks and vanilla. 
  • And using a whisk or immersion blender pour cream mixture until yolks slowly while whisking and blending. 
  • Combine until smooth. 

  • Pour into ramekins about half way up. 
  • Fill up the pan around the ramekins with the water from the stove 

  • Place in preheated oven and bake until the custard is set. About 40 minutes. It could take longer. 

  • Let cool completely, preferably overnight. 
  • Sprinkle with sugar, and torch until caramelized. 

  • Serve with marshmallow fluff and cookie. Or your favorite fruit.

