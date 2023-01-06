Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area.

Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day.

Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.

According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges.

"They had information they were headed to a hotel, they were taking an Uber, I believe, and they were waiting for them and they were taken into custody," Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning said.

Both men are prime suspects in a crime spree starting with a New Year's Day break-in at the Puff N Stuff smoke shop in Greensburg because, "In their possession, they were found with items that directly link them to the burglaries at the Puff N Stuff in Greensburg," Denning said.

Investigators also say the two men got away with $30,000 in cigarettes and $1,000 in lottery scratch-off tickets. Police say two days later, the place was hit again by the same suspects and then there was the Wednesday break-in at the Pit Take BBQ in Greensburg.

"It wasn't exactly an 'Ocean's Eleven'-type of heist -- throwing a brick through a window, and then just running off, discarding items, throwing off the sock that was on his hand and things like that," Denning said.

"We're not ruling out that they're all connected."

Whoever is responsible for the alleged crimes, police say they left a lot for investigators to work with.

"There's a lot of evidence we have to sift through, everything from DNA, prybar, items left behind," Denning said.

Both Cory and Joshua are in the Westmoreland County Jail held on firearms, robbery, theft and drug offenses with more charges pending.

