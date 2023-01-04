Watch CBS News
Local News

Greensburg Police investigating another burglary at tobacco store

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police searching for robbery suspects
Police searching for robbery suspects 00:22

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Greensburg Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a string of burglaries at the Puff-N-Snuff store in the Greensburg Shopping Center. 

RELATED: Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary

According to police, two suspects broke in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning. 

puff-n-snuff-robbery.jpg
Surveillance footage of burgalers at the Puff-N-Snuff in Greensburg Shopping Center.  Greensburg Police

They said that one of these individuals burgled the same store on New Year's Day. 

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 5:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.