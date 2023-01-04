Greensburg Police investigating another burglary at tobacco store

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Greensburg Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a string of burglaries at the Puff-N-Snuff store in the Greensburg Shopping Center.

RELATED: Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary

According to police, two suspects broke in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Surveillance footage of burgalers at the Puff-N-Snuff in Greensburg Shopping Center. Greensburg Police

They said that one of these individuals burgled the same store on New Year's Day.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.