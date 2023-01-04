Greensburg Police investigating another burglary at tobacco store
GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Greensburg Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a string of burglaries at the Puff-N-Snuff store in the Greensburg Shopping Center.
According to police, two suspects broke in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
They said that one of these individuals burgled the same store on New Year's Day.
Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
