Brookline Breeze Fun Walk and 5K set for Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow is a big day in Brookline. 

The Brookline Breeze Fun Walk and 5K starts at 8:35 a.m. at Brookline Memorial Park. 

Then, at 10 a.m., it's time for Breezefest on Brookline Boulevard. 

That will have live music, food and craft vendors, a car cruise, and kids' activities. 

You can register and get a full list of events at this link!

August 12, 2022

