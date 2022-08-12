Brookline Breeze Fun Walk and 5K set for Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow is a big day in Brookline.

The Brookline Breeze Fun Walk and 5K starts at 8:35 a.m. at Brookline Memorial Park.

Then, at 10 a.m., it's time for Breezefest on Brookline Boulevard.

That will have live music, food and craft vendors, a car cruise, and kids' activities.

