Brookline Breeze Fun Walk and 5K set for Saturday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow is a big day in Brookline.
The Brookline Breeze Fun Walk and 5K starts at 8:35 a.m. at Brookline Memorial Park.
Then, at 10 a.m., it's time for Breezefest on Brookline Boulevard.
That will have live music, food and craft vendors, a car cruise, and kids' activities.
You can register and get a full list of events at this link!
