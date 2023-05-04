Brighton Rehab therapists union rescinds strike notice

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Therapists at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center rescinded their strike notice on Thursday.

The SEIU Healthcare union said the therapists, who remain ready to strike, will attend a bargaining session with Comprehensive and a federal mediator on May 9.

The therapists formed their union last year and have been trying to negotiate the terms of their first contract for 7 months, SEIU Healthcare said. The therapists claim there has been a series of unfair labor practices while facility management accuses the therapists of negotiating in bad faith.

The union therapists had voted to strike on May 6, saying they've gone years without raises or hazard pay. In a statement, facility management said the union was planning to strike "in an unlawful manner."

"In this instance, the laws are clear – any union bargaining for its initial contract must provide 30 days' notice to state and federal mediation services regarding a dispute so that we may use a neutral mediator to help bridge any gaps prior to issuing a 10-day notice of intent to strike. The union failed to do this from the onset of negotiations and is deliberately attempting to circumvent these laws to the detriment of its members and most importantly, the seniors and families at our facility," the statement said in part.

SEIU Healthcare said over 200 workers at Brighton Rehab have already settled a union contract that includes wages and benefits designed to recruit and retain staff, which is the same as what the therapists are asking for in their first contract.

These accusations are on top of multiple lawsuits that have been filed against Brighton Rehab after it had one of the worst and most lethal COVID-19 nursing home outbreaks in the United States. At least 80 people died at the facility.