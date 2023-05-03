Group of Brighton Rehab therapists ready to strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group of workers at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center are preparing to hit the picket line.

Among other issues, the group of therapists claims there is a staffing crisis at the facility. And they are demanding change.

The therapists claim there has been a series of unfair labor practices going on. They say they have gone years without raises or hazard pay.

Apparently, they formed a union last year, and while 200 other union workers at Brighton have negotiated a fair contract, the therapists say they have been getting the run around for six months.

They claim the company has delayed sessions, canceled negotiations or never showed up.

"After six months of negations, the economics of the deal are not even at baseline of the original contract we decided to strike because of," said Steve Gaviglia of Evaluating Therapists.

These accusations are on top of multiple lawsuits that have been filed against Brighton Rehab after it had one of the worst and most lethal COVID-19 nursing home outbreaks in the United States. At least 80 people died at the facility.

Congressman Chris Deluzion stands behind the workers, releasing this statement saying:

"I call on Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center to do the right thing and return to the bargaining table ready to discuss fair wage increases for its hardworking therapist staff members."

The union therapists at Brighton have voted to strike on May 6 if they don't get what they're asking for.