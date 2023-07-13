2 shot in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot Wednesday in Brighton Heights.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to the 600 block of Brighton Woods Road for a ShotSpotter alert around 7:45 p.m. When officials arrived, they found two women who had been shot. Both victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said witnesses told police that there was an altercation before the shooting.

Police have one man in custody. An investigation is underway.

Officials added that a pregnant woman fell while running away from the scene. She refused transport to a local hospital.

