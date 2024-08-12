Brian Kelley surprises 12-year-old concert organizer with K9 officer for Tarentum Police Department

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- A young girl holding a benefit concert to raise money for police got quite the surprise on Friday night when the headliner of the show announced he'd bought a K9 dog for the Tarentum Police Department.

All of this took place at a benefit concert organized by 12 year old Kaley Bastine, a Harrison Township girl who's made it her mission to help raise money for local police departments.

Kaley has raised $70,000 for police over the past six years and was looking to raise $100,000 from Friday's concert -- with the main goal being to help the Tarentum Police Department get a K9 officer.

During the concert, the show's headliner, Brian Kelley, formerly of Florida Georgia Line announced he had bought the K9 for the department as a surprise to Kaley.

All of the money that Kaley had raised from the concert will now go towards accessories for the K9 unit.

The Tarentum department merged with Brackenridge after Chief Justin McIntire was murdered early last year.

For Kaley, he wasn't just any officer and she's helping honor him and helping do her part to protect the community.