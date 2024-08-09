Pittsburgh area 12-year-old helping raise funds for Tarentum police through special concert

RUSSELLTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The stage is being set – yes, quite literally -- and one 12-year-old is bringing the star power.

It's all to continue raising money for local police.

Friday morning, lights were being arranged, and fog machines getting tested. It's the culmination of a multi-month process.

"I shared my story with him, and he said – how can we help?" Kaley Bastine of Natrona Heights said. So, that's how it all got started."

Bastine is talking about Brian Kelley – who was part of Florida Georgia Line.

How can such a big name want to help such a small-town cause? They couldn't believe it at first.

"We kept progressing, and then – she talked to him on the phone and his agent," Jamie Bastine, Kaley's mother, said. "And they were just so sweet and so supportive of her."

And supportive of what they're doing – trying to raise money for a K-9 for Tarentum Police.

The department merged with Brackenridge after Chief Justin McIntire was murdered early last year.

For Kaley – he wasn't just any officer. He meant a lot to her.

"He was the first police officer to come to my fundraiser when I started," Kaley said. "And he gave me $20. And that was the most money I got."

"He always brought an officer to my fundraiser if he couldn't make it," she added.

Now, Kaley is honoring him to protect her community.

"She feels that they help keep the police officers safe,"

She's raised $70,000 for police over the past six years. She's looking for $100 thousand from Friday night's concert.

And while the excitement seeps in – for Jamie, the moment is one of proud parenthood.

"Honestly tonight, I want to just sit back and watch my daughter shine," she said.