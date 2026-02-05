Brian Angelichio hired as next Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Brian Angelichio to be the team's next offensive coordinator under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Brian Angelichio has spent the last four seasons as the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Angelichio, 53, served as tight ends coach for three years while McCarthy was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers and is no stranger to the Steel City having spent five seasons as Pitt's tight ends coach in the late 2000s.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 19: Passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

McCarthy is expected to be the play caller for the Steelers.

Angelichio will be the Steelers' third offensive coordinator since the start of the 2021 season as he takes over for Arthur Smith.

Prior to Smith's hiring, Matt Canada was the Steelers' offensive coordinator from 2021 to 2023 and Randy Fichtner coached in the role for three seasons from 2018 to 2020.

With Angelichio's hiring, McCarthy's coaching staff is starting to come together just over one week after he was introduced as the new head coach of the Steelers.

Late last week, the Steelers hired Patrick Graham to become the team's new defensive coordinator. Graham spent the last four years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In addition to announcing Angelichio as offensive coordinator on Wednesday, the Steelers announced several more coaching hires:

Danny Crossman, special teams coordinator

Joe Whitt Jr., assistant head coach/secondary

Domata Peko, defensive line coach

Pat Reilly, defensive quality control coach.

Earlier in the week, the team named these other coaching hires: