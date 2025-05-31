A breezy and cooler Saturday ahead of warmer temperatures in Pittsburgh, but wildfire smoke looms

The steady moderate to heavy rain from Friday has departed the region this morning, but skies will remain mostly cloudy today with breezy conditions and lingering rain showers.

Most areas north of Pittsburgh received around 0.25" or less over the last 24 hours; the Pittsburgh airport received 0.60", and the highest totals, as anticipated, occurred across our southern zones, with places like Morgantown receiving over 2".

High temperatures and rain chances on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

There will be some scattered lingering rain showers today through noon-1 p.m. Strong northwesterly winds will advect unseasonably cool air into the region. This will prevent daytime highs from reaching 60 in many spots, which is around 15 degrees or so below normal. The highest wind gusts could achieve 30mph in the afternoon and evening, so it won't necessarily be the nicest of late spring days.

By Saturday night into Sunday, skies will slowly begin to clear, and winds will lighten up.

Low temperatures on Saturday night KDKA Weather Center

Most folks will see low to mid-40s for lows on Sunday with highs in the mid-60s by Sunday afternoon. A stray is possible during the midday to early afternoon hours in our northeast counties; otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky and continued steady breeze out of the west around 10-15mph.

Skies will clear Sunday night into Monday, and high pressure should leave us with several days of dry a nice weather to start next week. Lows will be in the mid-40s Monday morning before warming temperatures take hold for the middle portion of the week.

We will be watching a mass of Canadian wildfire smoke that has been in place across the Upper Midwest to slowly migrate eastward by Monday into Tuesday. This could leave part of the region with smoky/hazy conditions.

Looking ahead to potential wildfire smoke in our region early next week KDKA Weather Center

At the moment, it is too soon to determine air quality impacts, but this is something we will watch.

Temperatures will soar well into the 80s, and higher dewpoints will also move in. This will lead us into a more unsettled pattern between June 4-11 timeframe with the potential for storms and warmer air.

7-day forecast: May 31, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

