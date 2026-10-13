Breeze Airways bringing commercial flight service back to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

Commercial flights will once again be taking off from the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Westmoreland County, starting early next year.

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority announced Tuesday that Breeze Airways will serve passengers traveling to and from the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.

In addition to the new service scheduled to fly out of Arnold Palmer Regional, Breeze recently announced new, expanded nonstop service from Pittsburgh International Airport to Vero Beach, Florida, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Cancún, Mexico.

The flight service returning to Arnold Palmer Regional is happening in part, due to a federal grant of $850,000 which was given to the airport, which stipulated that service needed to be restored to old Spirit routes that flew from Latrobe to Florida and Myrtle Beach.

Travelers wishing to fly out of Arnold Palmer Regional have been without any options since Spirit Airlines folded in May, leaving the airport with no commercial service.

Before the airline ceased operations, Spirit had been the sole carrier at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport for the last 15 years.