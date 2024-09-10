Braddock veteran gets new roof through national project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For several hours Tuesday morning, crews were hard at work in Braddock, making sure a local veteran has a stable roof over his head.

Raymond Webb watched as workers got their hands dirty bright and early, preparing the top of his home for a new roof.

"They were already getting started, like, at 7 this morning and I was like, 'wow,'" Webb said.

Webb is a veteran of the U.S. Army. His wife, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, died last year. They moved into their home in 2012 and have gotten help from Habitat for Humanity with some repairs, but Webb knew the roof was becoming a problem.

"It was getting to that point. I don't know if it had made it through the winter without some severe damage," Webb said.

A few months ago, he got the call.

"Can't put it into words, it's been a blessing," Webb said.

It's all a part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, a national effort to honor veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the program started in 2016, they've provided more than 575 military members with new roofs.

Tim Dunphy is with Home Genius Exteriors, one of many partners involved in the project. He said Webb's roof was more than 30 years old.

"It's going to allow him to stay in his home and to live a comfortable life without worry about, you know, repairs and leaks and damages," Dunphy said.

It means the world to Webb, who's beyond grateful for the support.

"The grandkids and everything will have a nice, sturdy house, for whenever I'm gone, and it's wonderful, and I'm blessed, that's all I could say," Webb said.