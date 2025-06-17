5-year-old Fayette County boy injured while playing with gun, officials say

A 5-year-old boy in Fayette County is recovering after being wounded when a pistol he was playing with went off.

The Pennsylvania State Police, as well as the district attorney, are now investigating this matter and determining whether to file charges.

It all happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, when state police were called to a home along Penncraft Road in East Millsboro. Apparently, a 5-year-old boy took a pistol out of his mother's purse and began playing with it when the gun discharged, wounding the child in the head.

The child's father told KDKA the boy was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he was examined, given a few stitches and sent home.

Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele said he was made aware of this incident shortly after it happened. He says that his office is now investigating the matter, and charges may be forthcoming.

"Child endangerment, recklessly endangering another person," said Aubele. "There are a number of charges we could pursue. Ultimately, it goes without saying that any time a 5-year-old child is able to get hold of a firearm, it implies gross negligence."

Aubele went on to say that we all have a right to bear arms, and he encourages gun ownership. But he says with gun locks and safes nowadays, it's easy to keep guns out of the hands of small children.

"We have a number of different options with safes with biometric access, you know things of that nature," Aubele said. "It is too easy. Teaching your children gun safety, familiarization with firearms and teach your children that if they see the firearm that they notify an adult."

Aubele says he is grateful the boy is OK. And he says that everyone involved agrees that the situation this morning could have been a lot worse.