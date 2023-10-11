Both sides meet regarding fate of Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The fate of the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park is now in the hands of a panel of judges.

Lawyers representing groups on both sides of the issue testified at a hearing Wednesday in commonwealth court. The arguments came down to the Italian Sons and Daughters of America claiming the city couldn't remove the statue because they didn't have the authority to. The city is arguing that they do.

"It stands there as a symbol of all of the sacrifices and the contributions [of] Italian-Americans over the years," said Basil Russo, president of the Italian Sons and Daughters of America, after the commonwealth court listened to arguments by the group to keep the statue of Christopher Columbus permanently in Schenley Park.

"Until and unless there's an ordinance that says we vacate that, the city is under an obligation to maintain that statue in Schenley Park," said attorney George Bochetto.

Bochetto argued in front of the panel that in 1955, the city approved an ordinance to keep the statue.

"It says the city shall, once erected, the city shall maintain it," he added.

The city argued Wednesday that the statue of the Italian explorer was a gift and they could do with it whatever they wanted.

"It wasn't accepting a gift. It was a contract. There was exchange on both sides," Bochetto continued.

Those wanting the statue removed say it honors a man who roughly 500 years ago, inflicted genocide against indigenous peoples in the name of exploration and exploitation. The proposal to remove it came from the city art commission under past Mayor Bill Peduto, who appointed the commission and was in favor of the removal of the statue.

"The mayor can't wake up one morning and decide he's the king, he's a tyrant, and he can do whatever he wants, it doesn't matter what the legislature has to say. That's not the way democracy works," said Bochetto.

There is currently no timetable for when the court will render a ruling. The statue remains up, but with Christopher Columbus' head covered, as well as the pedestal it stands on.