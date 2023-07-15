Body found along state Route 403 in Indiana County prompts homicide investigation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in Indiana County.
State police said the body of Daryl Lee of Johnstown was found Friday along state Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township. The 44-year-old suffered a fatal gunshot wound and is believed to be the victim of a homicide.
State police said anyone with information can call 724-357-1960.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.