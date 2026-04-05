Body found outside Uniontown city limits; state police investigating

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the discovery of a man's body just outside the Uniontown city limits in Fayette County. Both the district attorney and coroner confirmed to KDKA-TV that the death is being considered suspicious.

Neighbors who spoke with KDKA say the body's discovery will change their daily habits.

State police say the man has only been identified as a 71-year-old. His name has not yet been released.

If it weren't for the many calls he received, resident Ronald Bryant Jr. would have had no idea that a body was found near the railroad tracks just down the street from his Kerr Street home.

"For something like that to happen, that is the biggest surprise," Bryant Jr. said.

Other neighbors said they saw a large police scene form around 11 a.m. Sunday.

"I'll be surprised there's not somebody that didn't notice or suspect something," Bryant Jr. said. "The neighborhood is safe."

Bryant Jr. said the incident worries him, considering how close it happened to his home.

"I am concerned because I walk this way to go to work, and I walk downtown. I do know I'm more suspicious that there's somebody who could be lurking or watching something or someone, or our houses."

He said that moving forward, he plans to be more aware of his surroundings.

State police say the investigation remains active, and if you have information, contact them.