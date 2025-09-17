Authorities recover body of missing kayaker at Westmoreland County park

A missing kayaker's body was recovered from Acme Dam in Westmoreland County on Wednesday afternoon.

Several agencies began searching inside Chestnut Ridge Park after the man was reported missing around 1 p.m. Crews had already rescued one kayaker when he told them that another kayaker, his friend, had gone missing.

Multiple divers and boats from Murrysville, Greensburg, and other water rescue teams across the county were in the water searching for the missing kayaker. Drones were also deployed to assist with search efforts.

Jeff Shearer, the Chief of Westmoreland County Park Police, says their department is leading the investigation because Chestnut Ridge Park is under their jurisdiction.

A local fisherman who spoke with KDKA-TV said the water temperature is around the upper-60s for this time of year, and the depths of the lake are roughly four to five feet.

Responding officers have advised the public to avoid the area.