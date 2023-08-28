Blue Sky Kitchen + Bar's Labor Day Weekend Cocktails

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tyler Lewis, Blue Sky's self-appointed director of vibes, shows us some awesome cocktails to add to your Labor Day party menu.

Grilled Pineapple-Pineapple Punch

  • 2 1/2 cups (20 ounces) blanco tequila
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) Ancho Reyes Verde (poblano liqueur)
  • 12 ounces pineapple juice
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 4 to 5 limes)
  • 1 fresh pineapple, peeled and cored
  • Mint sprigs, lime wheels, and jalapeño slices, for garnish
  • Topo Chico, for serving

Directions

1.       Soak 8 to 10 wooden or bamboo skewers in water 30 minutes. Prepare a charcoal grill for one-zone cooking, and build a medium fire (or heat a gas grill to medium-high). Carefully wipe preheated grates with a lightly oiled paper towel. Using grill brush, scrape grill grates clean, and carefully wipe with a lightly oiled cloth again.

2.       Cut pineapple lengthwise into spears (about 1 1/2 inches wide). Thread pineapple on skewers. Grill pineapple over medium until charred on both sides. Set aside.

3.       Combine tequila, Ancho Reyes Verde, pineapple juice, and lime juice in a large pitcher; refrigerate until ready to serve.

4.       Before serving, add ice to pitcher, and place one skewer inside each of 8 to 10 tall glasses filled with ice. Fill each glass 3/4 full with punch, top glasses evenly with Topo Chico, and garnish with mint sprigs, lime wheels, and jalapeño slices, as desired.

Ingredients

PUNCH:

  • 650mL Mezcal
  • 650mL Coconut Rum
  • 450mL Coconut Cream
  • 450mL Fresh Lime Juice
  • 450mL Fresh Pineapple Juice
  • 350mL Dry Sherry
  • 300mL Spice Syrup

SPICE SYRUP:

  • 300mL Water
  • 300g White Sugar
  • 150g Cinnamon Bark
  • 35g Cardamom
  • 40g Earl Grey Tea
  • 50g Tamarind Paste

Instructions

PUNCH:

  • Infused black tea into Mezcal and rum for 1 hour. Strain and set aside.
  • Mix all the ingredients together except the coconut cream
  • Pour the coconut cream into a jug big enough to hold the entire punch
  • Slowly pour the rest of the ingredients into the coconut cream (it will slowly curdle)
  • Let it rest for 30 minutes
  • Strain with a cheesecloth (and repeat) until liquid runs clear

SPICE SYRUP:

  • Add sugar, water and spice into a sauce pan and bring it to the boil
  • Simmer for 15 minutes
  • Let it cool before straining
  • Yields approx. 300mL

