Blue Sky Kitchen + Bar's Labor Day Weekend Cocktails

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tyler Lewis, Blue Sky's self-appointed director of vibes, shows us some awesome cocktails to add to your Labor Day party menu.

Grilled Pineapple-Pineapple Punch

2 1/2 cups (20 ounces) blanco tequila

1/2 cup (4 ounces) Ancho Reyes Verde (poblano liqueur)

12 ounces pineapple juice

1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 4 to 5 limes)

1 fresh pineapple, peeled and cored

Mint sprigs, lime wheels, and jalapeño slices, for garnish

Topo Chico, for serving

Directions

1. Soak 8 to 10 wooden or bamboo skewers in water 30 minutes. Prepare a charcoal grill for one-zone cooking, and build a medium fire (or heat a gas grill to medium-high). Carefully wipe preheated grates with a lightly oiled paper towel. Using grill brush, scrape grill grates clean, and carefully wipe with a lightly oiled cloth again.

2. Cut pineapple lengthwise into spears (about 1 1/2 inches wide). Thread pineapple on skewers. Grill pineapple over medium until charred on both sides. Set aside.

3. Combine tequila, Ancho Reyes Verde, pineapple juice, and lime juice in a large pitcher; refrigerate until ready to serve.

4. Before serving, add ice to pitcher, and place one skewer inside each of 8 to 10 tall glasses filled with ice. Fill each glass 3/4 full with punch, top glasses evenly with Topo Chico, and garnish with mint sprigs, lime wheels, and jalapeño slices, as desired.

Ingredients

PUNCH:

650mL Mezcal

650mL Coconut Rum

450mL Coconut Cream

450mL Fresh Lime Juice

450mL Fresh Pineapple Juice

350mL Dry Sherry

300mL Spice Syrup

SPICE SYRUP:

300mL Water

300g White Sugar

150g Cinnamon Bark

35g Cardamom

40g Earl Grey Tea

50g Tamarind Paste

Instructions

PUNCH:

Infused black tea into Mezcal and rum for 1 hour. Strain and set aside.

Mix all the ingredients together except the coconut cream

Pour the coconut cream into a jug big enough to hold the entire punch

Slowly pour the rest of the ingredients into the coconut cream (it will slowly curdle)

Let it rest for 30 minutes

Strain with a cheesecloth (and repeat) until liquid runs clear

SPICE SYRUP: