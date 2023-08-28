Blue Sky Kitchen + Bar's Labor Day Weekend Cocktails
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tyler Lewis, Blue Sky's self-appointed director of vibes, shows us some awesome cocktails to add to your Labor Day party menu.
Grilled Pineapple-Pineapple Punch
- 2 1/2 cups (20 ounces) blanco tequila
- 1/2 cup (4 ounces) Ancho Reyes Verde (poblano liqueur)
- 12 ounces pineapple juice
- 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 4 to 5 limes)
- 1 fresh pineapple, peeled and cored
- Mint sprigs, lime wheels, and jalapeño slices, for garnish
- Topo Chico, for serving
Directions
1. Soak 8 to 10 wooden or bamboo skewers in water 30 minutes. Prepare a charcoal grill for one-zone cooking, and build a medium fire (or heat a gas grill to medium-high). Carefully wipe preheated grates with a lightly oiled paper towel. Using grill brush, scrape grill grates clean, and carefully wipe with a lightly oiled cloth again.
2. Cut pineapple lengthwise into spears (about 1 1/2 inches wide). Thread pineapple on skewers. Grill pineapple over medium until charred on both sides. Set aside.
3. Combine tequila, Ancho Reyes Verde, pineapple juice, and lime juice in a large pitcher; refrigerate until ready to serve.
4. Before serving, add ice to pitcher, and place one skewer inside each of 8 to 10 tall glasses filled with ice. Fill each glass 3/4 full with punch, top glasses evenly with Topo Chico, and garnish with mint sprigs, lime wheels, and jalapeño slices, as desired.
Ingredients
PUNCH:
- 650mL Mezcal
- 650mL Coconut Rum
- 450mL Coconut Cream
- 450mL Fresh Lime Juice
- 450mL Fresh Pineapple Juice
- 350mL Dry Sherry
- 300mL Spice Syrup
SPICE SYRUP:
- 300mL Water
- 300g White Sugar
- 150g Cinnamon Bark
- 35g Cardamom
- 40g Earl Grey Tea
- 50g Tamarind Paste
Instructions
PUNCH:
- Infused black tea into Mezcal and rum for 1 hour. Strain and set aside.
- Mix all the ingredients together except the coconut cream
- Pour the coconut cream into a jug big enough to hold the entire punch
- Slowly pour the rest of the ingredients into the coconut cream (it will slowly curdle)
- Let it rest for 30 minutes
- Strain with a cheesecloth (and repeat) until liquid runs clear
SPICE SYRUP:
- Add sugar, water and spice into a sauce pan and bring it to the boil
- Simmer for 15 minutes
- Let it cool before straining
- Yields approx. 300mL
