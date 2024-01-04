Blackhawk High School once again wins People's Choice Award at Pittsburgh gingerbread display

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh has announced this year's "People's Choice" winner for the annual gingerbread display contest.

After nearly 3,500 votes, Blackhawk High School's entry of "Rapunzel's Gingerbread Tower" is taking home the top prize.

It's the second year in a row that an entry from Blackhawk High School has taken home the top People's Choice award.

"I couldn't be prouder of the amazing community we have in the Blackhawk School District, we look forward to this annual event because it brings joy and the spirit of the holiday to all of our student body," said art department teacher Ashley Biega.

You still have time to check out all of the entries for this year at the City County Building.

They'll be on display until 6 p.m. on Friday.