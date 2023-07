Black Music Festival in full swing at Point State Park

Black Music Festival in full swing at Point State Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Black Music Festival in Pittsburgh is underway at Point State Park.

Things kicked off on Thursday with Adam Hawley, Will Downing, and the Black Byrds.

The free event is hosted by Stop The Violence Pittsburgh and features food, arts and crafts vendors, and cultural activities.

The event runs through Saturday.