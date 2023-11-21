Watch CBS News
Black Friday 2023 Guide: Plan your holiday shopping strategy

By Heather Lang

Boaz took a tour of the Peoples Gas Holiday Market
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Get ready for Black Friday! A lot of the savings are already starting online. Here's a list of local shopping centers, malls and stores, and how they're planning for the biggest shopping day of the year.

MALLS/OUTLETS:

STORES:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Cabela's

Chewy

Dick's Sporting Goods

GameStop

Gap

The Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Nordstrom

Old Navy

Target

Walmart

For the sports fan: Steelers Pro Shop | Pens Gear | Pirates Gift Guide | Pitt Shop | PSU Shop | WVU Shop | Riverhounds Team Store

Websites with Black Friday Ads:

These are just a few websites claiming to have an advance look at the Black Friday specials at dozens of stores. Please keep in mind that you're leaving the KDKA website and we have not verified the accuracy of these ads.

You can also check out CNET's Black Friday Cheat Sheet here.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 6:11 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

