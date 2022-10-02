Watch CBS News
Bishop Zubik ordains 17 new deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bishop David Zubik ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese today.

The ceremony was held at Saint Paul Cathedral. The 17 men come from throughout the diocese and all but one is married.

As ordained ministers, deacons assist priests at mass and preside as needed at events such as baptisms, weddings, and funerals.

They also help provide care to people in hospitals, nursing homes, and jails.

