Diocese of Greensburg announces the death of Bishop Emeritus Lawrence Brandt

The Diocese of Greensburg announced on Sunday morning that the fourth bishop in its history, Bishop Emeritus Lawrence E. Brandt, has died.

He was 86 years old.

Monsignor Brandt was named the fourth bishop in the history of the diocese on January 2, 2004, by Pope John Paul II. He was installed in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral on March 4, 2004.

"It was Bishop Brandt who asked me to study Canon Law, and with his support, asked me to assist him as an Episcopal Master of Ceremonies and then as Vicar General for our Diocese," said the current Diocese of Greensburg Bishop, Larry J. Kulick. "He was incredibly disciplined, but that only fostered his spirituality and his ability to leave the Diocese in good order, both spiritually and financially."

Brandt is credited with leading the Diocese of Greensburg through a series of changes, including bolstering the finances, as well as addressing the declining number of Catholics.

In 2005, he began a strategic plan for the diocese, and part of it was holding listening sessions that included 9,000 parishioners. It ultimately led to the closing of 16 parishes and the partnering of 14 parishes.

Years later, in 2013, two more parishes were closed, and six more merged to become what is now known as the St. Francis of Assisi Parish. In doing so, he offered "Masses of Welcome and Remembrance" to all the affected parishes in an effort to welcome parishioners to new parishes and address the deep sense of loss they might have been feeling due to losing parishes they long identified with.

Brandt retired from the diocese on July 13, 2015.

The diocese said that funeral arrangements will be announced.