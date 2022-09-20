Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pitt Panther Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after an injury.

The current Buffalo Bills cornerback suffered an injury after being inadvertently hit by a teammate while making a tackle during Monday's home game against the Tennesee Titans.

Jackson was placed on a backboard and gurney with his neck immobilized, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter.

According to Bills PR, Jackson, who has full movement in his extremities, is being taken to a local hospital for "evaluation of a neck injury." The Bills added that Jackson will get a CT scan and an X-ray.

Jackson is a Coraopolis native who was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. He played high school football at Quaker Valley High for his final three prep years.

Former Steeler Ryan Shazier said on Twitter that he is praying for Jackson. Shazier retired in 2020 after suffering a spinal cord injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later and has since learned to walk again.