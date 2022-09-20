Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson released from hospital after scary injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pitt Panther Dane Jackson has been released from the hospital after suffering a scary injury on Monday night.

The current Buffalo Bills cornerback suffered a neck injury after being inadvertently hit by a teammate while attempting a tackle during the second quarter of the team's home game against the Tennessee Titans. He was taken off the field in an ambulance and to a local hospital for an evaluation. The Bills said Jackson, who had full movement in his extremities, got a CT scan and an X-ray.

On Tuesday, the Bills said tests revealed there was "no major injury to his neck or spinal cord." He was released from the hospital and will undergo further evaluation.

An update on Dane Jackson. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/JL1oVrMI4o — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 20, 2022

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that Jackson is home resting. Garafolo's colleague, Mike Giardi, said Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday that the team will take Jackson's situation day-by-day.

"Very fortunate that he's in good spirits today," McDermott told reports, according to Giardi.

From @gmfb: Great news on #Bills CB Dane Jackson. He’s home after walking out of the hospital last night following that scary scene on the field in the game against the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/YFfvxsWsGm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022

Sean McDermott asked about Dane Jackson, "Very fortunate that he's in good spirits today." Says they'll take his situation day-by-day. #Bills — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 20, 2022

Jackson is a Coraopolis native who was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played high school football at Quaker Valley High School for his final three prep years.

Former Steeler Ryan Shazier said Monday on Twitter that he is praying for Jackson. Shazier retired in 2020 after suffering a spinal cord injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later and has since learned to walk again.