Bill offering in-state tuition to students of military families moves to Pa. State Senate
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has voted to give some financial relief to military families in Pennsylvania.
The bill would require state schools and universities to offer continued in-state tuition rates for students in military families, even if their parents are eventually deployed or re-assigned out of the state.
The State Senate will now consider the bill.
