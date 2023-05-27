Watch CBS News
Politics

Bill offering in-state tuition to students of military families moves to Pa. State Senate

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Bill offering in-state tuition to students of military families moves to Pa. State Senate
Bill offering in-state tuition to students of military families moves to Pa. State Senate 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has voted to give some financial relief to military families in Pennsylvania. 

The bill would require state schools and universities to offer continued in-state tuition rates for students in military families, even if their parents are eventually deployed or re-assigned out of the state.

The State Senate will now consider the bill.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 5:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.